ShamWow Guy Vince Offer's Wife Files for Divorce

Vince Offer -- the guy made famous by the ShamWow infomercials -- apparently couldn't soak up the problems in his marriage ... and his wife has officially filed for divorce.

Offer married Melody Barney in Malibu in 2014, and she submitted divorce papers -- obtained by TMZ -- Wednesday in L.A. to start the process to make them legally single.

Vince hatched the ShamWow idea back in 2006, and the commercial made him famous in 2009 ... and it only cost $20,000 to make.

Offer had some legal issues ... back in 2009, he was arrested for allegedly hiring a prostitute who bit his tongue during a hookup and wouldn't let go until he punched her. Both Offer and the woman were arrested for felony aggravated battery.

Offer hasn't done a whole lot since the ShamWow days ... with a few acting and voice acting credits to his name.