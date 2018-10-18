Blink-182 Reunion Not Happening, Travis Barker Medically Cleared to Drum

Blink-182 No Reunion Set ... But, Some Good News For Travis Barker

EXCLUSIVE

Turn the lights off ... we're told the rumored Blink-182 reunion is NOT happening, despite some heavy social media speculation.

Drummer Travis Barker ﻿and former Blink singer/guitarist Tom DeLonge ﻿got the rumor mill turning Thursday with this playful Twitter exchange ... but sources close to the band tell us Travis and Tom were just trolling each other, and they don't wanna mislead their fans, who were all just unsuspecting victims for a few hours.

We're told Travis and Tom privately communicate all the time, and this was just fans seeing their relationship on social media.

There is some good news ... Travis has finally been medically cleared to drum after getting treatment for blood clots, and he'll perform with Blink on Oct. 26 and 27 in Vegas!

But, Tom won't be onstage ... it's still Travis, Mark Hoppus and Matt Skiba.