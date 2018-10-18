Meghan Markle Shows First Signs of Royal Baby Bump

Meghan Markle's finally giving up the first visible signs of the baby she and Prince Harry are expecting, and their royal subjects in Australia got the first look ... in public.
Harry and the Duchess of Sussex were in Melbourne Thursday for a reception hosted by the Governor of Victoria. Megs isn't just pressing the flesh and royal waving either ... she got some hands-on experience with Australian rules football!
The sport tends to be way more brutal than American football -- no pads -- so, luckily she stuck to a ball handling lesson and passed on full contact.
Megan handled the pigskin like a pro though, eventually tossing it around with other guests at the shindig -- but we suspect her blue heels are NOT regulation.
Based on Mom and Dad's sporty genes, that kid she's carrying has a better shot at being a pro athlete than becoming king.
#7thInLine