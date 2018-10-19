Man Arrested for Threatening to Kill Two U.S. Senators Who Supported Brett Kavanaugh

Brett Kavanaugh Man Arrested for Threats to Kill 2 Senators Who Supported Nomination

Exclusive Details

Police arrested a Long Island man they say was threatening to kill two U.S. Senators who voted to confirm Brett Kavanaugh to the U.S. Supreme Court.

Ronald Derisi was charged with threatening to kill the 2 lawmakers. The complaint does not say which Senators were targeted.

According to the criminal complaint, one of the Senators received a voicemail on Sept. 27th at 4:55 PM. The caller said, "It's a 9 millimeter. Side of your f***ing skull you scumbag motherf*****."

The caller concluded the voicemail with, "Yeah, Kavanaugh, I don't think so."

And the same Senator received another voicemail at the Senator's office in his home state -- which is not New York -- also on Sept. 27th at 5:42 PM. The caller said, "We're tired of this guy sucking taxpayers' money! Getting a free f***ing ride! How many more years you gonna do it? None! He's a dead man! 9 millimeter, side of the f***ing head! If f***ing Kavanaugh gets in, he's dead f***ing meat! Actually even if Kavanaugh doesn't get in he's dead f***ing meat. 9 millimeter, side of the head, you f***ing old bastard."

The feds say the Senator's office provided 10 voicemails.

As for the second Senator, a voicemail was left that said, "You f***ing twit, you better pray this guy don't get in. You f***ing moron." And another message, "Tick-tock-tick-tock, tick-tock."

According to the feds, Derisi made most of the calls from a pre-paid cell phone. The FBI was able to track him down because he used his debit card to buy the phone.