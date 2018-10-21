Melania Trump Look-alike Stripper Melanie Marden Getting Death Threats

T.I.'s Melania Video Look-alike Stripper Getting Death Threats

﻿The woman playing the role of Melania Trump and T.I.'s personal lap dancer in the rapper's salacious video has no regrets taking the gig, despite getting a bunch of death threats.

Melanie Marden ﻿tells TMZ ... her life has been threatened on a daily basis. She can't believe people are so riled up they're going after an actress just trying to make a living.

And, speaking of people with time on their hands, Melanie takes aim at the First Lady's reps for taking the rap vid waaaay too seriously.

The actress thinks everyone needs to chill and focus on real problems, like finding a cure for cancer.

Melanie's not backing down from portraying the First Lady in an extremely sexual light, but she concedes the video could have been presented in a better way.