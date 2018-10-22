Bob Barker Rushed to Hospital ... Serious Back Pain

Ex-'Price is Right' Host Bob Barker Rushed to the Hospital

Bob Barker is hospitalized in L.A. after paramedics responded to his Hollywood Hills home ... TMZ has learned.

L.A. Fire Department got to the 'Price is Right' legend's home Monday around 1 PM, and immediately transported him to Cedars-Sinai hospital. He was sitting up on a stretcher, and seemed responsive, as they wheeled him into the emergency room.

His manager tells us, Bob woke up Monday morning with a major flare in back pain. His family decided to call in the professionals to transport him to the hospital ... rather than risk it themselves.

94-year-old Bob suffered a nasty fall last year that required medical care ... and we're told he'd just gone to the hospital last week for a follow-up visit related to that fall.

Story developing ...