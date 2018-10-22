NFL's Terrance Williams Investigated for Hotel Altercation ... With IG Model

The Miami Beach Police Dept. is investigating Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Terrance Williams over a hotel room altercation with a popular Instagram model ... TMZ Sports has learned.

According to the police report, cops were called to the Fontainebleau Hotel on Saturday morning about an incident involving Williams and Nicole Zavala, whose racy IG page has more than 200k followers.

Zavala told cops she met Williams -- who's currently out with a foot injury -- at a nightclub and went back to his room. But while there, Zavala claims a verbal altercation took place and she was asked to leave.

Zavala says she protested -- but Williams called a friend over to physically escort her out. The friend allegedly grabbed her by the arm and put her in the hallway. TMZ Sports obtained a photo of Zavala's alleged injuries.

Williams later told police he kicked her out because Zavala had a boyfriend and he didn't want the drama. He's adamant he never threw a punch or abused her in any way.

Cops say they have cell phone video showing Zavala pouting on the bed and refusing to leave the room when asked.

Zavala also acknowledges Williams never personally touched her.

Still, cops are investigating the incident as a "battery report." So far, no arrests have been made and no charges have been filed.

Several calls to Williams have not been returned.

Williams has made headlines for all the wrong reasons this year -- as we previously reported, he was arrested for misdemeanor public intoxication after his Lamborghini crashed into a light pole.

He later rode a bicycle back to the scene and fell on the way.

The case was later dismissed after Williams agreed to pay for the damaged light pole and complete an alcohol education course.