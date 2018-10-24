TMZ

Utah Football Honoring Slain Track Star ... With Helmet Decal

10/24/2018 12:59 PM PDT

Utah Football Honoring Murdered Track Star With Helmet Decal

Breaking News

Lauren McCluskey -- the Utah track star who was brutally murdered on campus this week -- will be honored by the football team with a decal on their helmets Friday.

The school announced it'll wear a black and white sticker featuring a winged foot and Lauren's name in it for their tilt at UCLA this weekend.

As we previously reported ... 21-year-old McCluskey -- a 2017 honorable mention Pac-12 All-Academic -- was shot to death by her ex-BF on Monday after finding out he was a registered sex offender.

Utah announced in addition to the helmet decals ... it'll hand out a similar sticker at this week's women's volleyball and women's soccer games to remember her legacy.

For their part ... UCLA says it'll hold a moment of silence for McCluskey at the Rose Bowl.

R.I.P.

