Ashanti to 50 Cent Hey, 'Officer Curtis' ... Stop Trolling!!!

Ashanti Calls 50 Cent an Internet Bully for Trolling Her Ticket Sales

EXCLUSIVE

Ashanti ﻿is giving 50 Cent a taste of his own medicine after he dissed her hard on social media -- labeling him a social media bully while using one of his least favorite nicknames!

We got Ashanti Thursday at LAX, and asked her about Fiddy's latest attack over a concert she recently canceled due to low ticket sales. If ya missed it, he said ... "Do basement parties then it can still feel like it's lit." Trolling. It's definitely his thing.

Aside from saying he's 100 percent a bully, Ashanti put a nice twist on her rebuttal ... refusing to call him 50 Cent. Check out the vid -- she threw major shade with a title referencing an old rumor about the G-Unit boss being a snitch.

Here's the thing ... Fiddy deleted his posts about her concert, but after this clip -- we smell a fresh meme coming with Ashanti's name on it.