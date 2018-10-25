Derek Carr Claps Back at Haters ... Bring On the Trash Talk!

Derek Carr Claps Back at Haters, Bring On the Trash Talk!

Breaking News

Derek Carr says he ain't bothered by all the crap people are saying about him in the media -- in fact, he LOVES it -- claiming it'll make him a BETTER player when it's all said and done.

The Raiders QB has been under fire in the media after going 1-5 and not exactly looking like the world-beater many people thought they'd be this season.

There's trade rumors. There's talk that his teammates think he's a crybaby. But, Carr told JT the Brick it's all a bunch of crap made up by hating ass haters.

"The amount of texts that I received yesterday, people hitting me up former teammates, a whole bunch of teammates obviously that are on the team now saying, 'Don't worry about this crap man, we got your back.'"

Carr says a lot of people are making up stories about him that are simply not true -- but Carr says that's just what happens when ya lose.

In the end, Carr says the struggle will make him better.

"A lot of people don't like going through tough times, but I tell you what, I love it. I actually embrace it."

"I think the people that can get through those times, the people that can still be the same person as they go through those times, those are the ones that make it out better."

"And I'm definitely one of those. I'm here and I'm gonna be here."