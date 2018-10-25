PBS NewsHour Staffer Claims Meghan Markle's 'Beauty' Got Him Fired, Now He's Suing

PBS NewsHour Sued You Can't Fire Me For Admiring Meghan Markle!!!

Meghan Markle's drop-dead-gorgeous looks are having unintended consequences for a writer, who claims PBS NewsHour canned him due to a comment he made about the Duchess' looks.

Hugh Heckman, an award-winning newswriter, is suing over his firing. In docs, obtained by TMZ, he says on November 25, 2017, a female coworker sitting 20 feet from his desk complained to her boss after hearing him say "not bad" in reference to a photo of Meghan they were using for a story.

He says another female employee overheard and chimed in, "Haven't you learned?"

Heckman says he was embarrassed because he didn't mean it in a sexual way, and only wanted to convey he thought Meghan "possessed charm and beauty and was a suitable match for her fiance."

He says 2 days later he was fired. In the suit, Heckman says he heard the same 2 female coworkers once call Justin Trudeau "hot," but they were not fired. He's pissed about what he calls an obvious double standard at PBS NewsHour.

Heckman is suing for wrongful termination based on gender. We've reached out to PBS NewsHour ... so far no word back.