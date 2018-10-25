The Weeknd Hey, Bella ..... Shack Up with Me in My New $60k/Month Condo!!!

The Weeknd Asks Bella Hadid to Live With Him in $60K a Month Condo

Exclusive Details

The Weeknd and Bella Hadid are getting VERY serious ... so serious in fact, he's asked her to come live with him in an incredible new NYC condo.

Sources close to the couple tell us the singer signed a lease on a $60,000 per month condo in Tribeca. Shortly after signing on the dotted line, Abel invited longtime girlfriend Bella Hadid to shack up with him, who we're told happily obliged.

As we reported, Weeknd and Bella reconnected months ago after some time off from one another. Now it appears all the possible bad blood is way behind them, and they're strong as ever.

Massive real estate purchases certainly aren't a new thing for Abel ... he plunked down $20 million on a sprawling estate in Hidden Hills just last year.

It's good to be bi-coastal.