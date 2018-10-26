Bill & Hillary Clinton Hit Up Bruce Springsteen Concert After Bomb Threat

Bill & Hillary Clinton Attend Springsteen Concert ... We Were Not Born to Run

Bill and Hillary Clinton were not sitting at home dancing in the dark after their bomb scare. Quite the contrary, they hit up Bruce Springsteen's Broadway show.

We got the Clintons leaving the Walter Kerr Theatre Thursday night where Springsteen is the hottest ticket in town ... by far.

You see the former Prez and First Lady smiling, waving and looking unconcerned on their way out ... under the watchful eye of Secret Service and NYPD.

As we reported ... a pipe bomb addressed to Hillary was discovered Tuesday near the Clintons' Westchester County home.