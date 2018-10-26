Channing Tatum & Jenna Dewan Jenna Files For Divorce

Channing Tatum's Wife Jenna Dewan Files For Divorce

Breaking News

Jenna Dewan ﻿is officially divorcing ﻿Channing Tatum ﻿nearly seven months after the couple split ... TMZ has confirmed.

According to legal docs obtained by TMZ ... Jenna filed for divorce from Channing on Friday in Los Angeles, citing irreconcilable differences.

In the docs, filed by powerhouse attorney Samantha Spector, Jenna is asking for joint legal and physical custody of their 5-year-old daughter, Everly. Jenna is also requesting spousal support.

We've obtained Channing's response ... and he's also asking for joint custody. Channing is seeking to block the court's ability to give Jenna spousal support.

Channing and Jenna met on the set of the 2006 film "Step Up" and tied the knot in July 2009 ... this April they announced their separation.