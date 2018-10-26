Rae Sremmurd's Super High Street Audition to Sing National Anthem at World Series

Rae Sremmurd Gets High, Sings National Anthem Let Us Do the World Series!

EXCLUSIVE

Rae Sremmurd wants to sing the national anthem at the World Series so badly, they're auditioning RIGHT OUTSIDE IN L.A. ... while smoking a bunch of weed.

... and it's actually pretty good (aside from skipping a bunch of the words).

Slim Jxmmi and Swae Lee tell TMZ Sports ... they REALLY want the Dodgers to come back and take down the Red Sox and if they can sing "The Star-Spangled Banner" before one of the home games, it would energize the hell out of the Blue Crew.

"Home runs out the ass!"

That's when Swae put his pipes on display and gave us a taste of what the Rae Sremmurd anthem would sound like ... after a few drags from a blunt.

Hey, at this point ... Dodgers might wanna consider bringin' 'em in!!!

BTW -- the rap superstars just inked a $20 MILLION deal with Belaire ... and say they wanna hook up the Dodgers with free bubbly if they can turn things around and win the Series.