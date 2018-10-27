Blac Chyna Check Out My New $3M Crib

Blac Chyna Buys $3 Million House

Blac Chyna's getting ready to move into a new crib ... and it cost her a pretty penny.

TMZ's learned BC just threw down $3 million on a pad in the San Fernando Valley. The house is a knockout -- 6 bedrooms, 6.5 bathrooms sitting on nearly half an acre. It gets better ... the 7,054 sq. foot home also features a guest house with 2 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms.

Guessing Chyna's big on wine ... the house has a custom-built glass wine cellar. Here's to more wasted appeals!!!

Andre Manoukian ﻿and ﻿Kozet Luciano﻿ from Keller Williams Studio City were the listing agents.