Danny Trejo Celebrates Dodgers Win ... I Got 2 Games for the Price of 1!!!

10/27/2018 7:03 AM PDT

Danny Trejo Celebrates After Dodgers World Series Win

EXCLUSIVE

Danny Trejo was amped-up big time after biting his nails for 7 hours, Friday night at Dodgers Stadium.

We got the "Machete" star as he was leaving the Stadium, and the way Danny sees it ... he got 2 games for the price of 1.  

It took the Dodgers 18 innings, but Max Muncy showed everyone what's up and the crowd went nuts.  The Sox now lead by 2 -1 with another game tonight in L.A.

As for Danny ... well, he's so confident he says he's already gotten a commemorative tat celebrating a Blue victory.

