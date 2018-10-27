Paul Pierce Says Sports Teams Visiting White House Is Stupid Tradition

Paul Pierce Sports Teams Visiting POTUS? ... Stupid Tradition.

Paul Pierce is glad Villanova is refusing to visit Trump's White House to celebrate their NCAA basketball title ... saying the tradition is dumb and overrated.

Nova's coach Jay Wright, announced Thursday the team would not visit 1600 Pennsylvania this year -- as NCAA winning teams have traditionally done for years.

In fact, Villanova visited Obama's White House after winning the title 2016 -- but Wright explained, "Two years ago it was the experience of a lifetime for all of us. It’s just a different time."

Fast forward to Thursday night outside Mastro's Steakhouse in Bev Hills -- where we asked Pierce (who visited George W. Bush's White House with the Celtics in '08) if Nova was making a mistake.

"I think that's overrated," Pierce explained ... "Why you gotta visit the White House? You got your trophy, you won your championship."

Paul tells us it's a digital time -- so a simple congratulatory tweet should more than do the job.

Then, he started questioning why the tradition even started in the first place -- strongly implying the tradition is just dumb and unnecessary.

"I don't know why we go to the White House," Pierce said ... "Why did people even start going there?"

BTW ... when Pierce went to the White House a decade ago -- he called it "truly an honor" and even brought gifts for No. 43.