Ozzie Guillen I Want To Be An MLB Manager Again ... I'll Be Better!

Ozzie Guillen Wants To Manage Again, Pitches MLB Owners For Shot

EXCLUSIVE

Ozzie Guillen wants back in the MLB ... and tells TMZ Sports he's learned so much in his time away from the dugout -- he'll be WAY better this next time around.

Of course, O.G. used to be one of the game's best managers -- winning a World Series with the White Sox in 2005 -- but, his MLB tenure came to an end after a brutal 2012 season in Miami.

But, 54-year-old Guillen says he's learned a ton in the last 6 years -- especially from his time as an analyst and as a manager in the Venezuelan winter league -- and wants another shot.

"Try me," Ozzie says ... "Get to know me. Ozzie Guillen's not the same way 14 or 15 years ago."

Part of the problem Guillen's facing with today's GM's and owners? He was known for his hot head and mouth ... but Ozzie explains to us why that's all faded now.

In fact ... Guillen tells us he thinks he'd have a MUCH EASIER time managing in this era than when he was in his prime with the Sox!!

So, Orioles and Rangers ... what do ya say??