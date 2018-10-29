Earnest Byner Hue Jackson 'Earned' Firing ... Look At His Record!

Earnest Byner Says Hue Jackson 'Earned' Browns Firing, Look At His Record!

EXCLUSIVE

Hue Jackson deserved to be canned after two-plus seasons of losing AND looking like crap against the Steelers on Sunday ... so says Browns legend Earnest Byner.

It's nothing against Hue personally -- E.B. tells us the coach couldn't have been a nicer dude and even let him intern with the team recently -- but Byner says it was just time for him to go.

"I didn't like how that team looked," Earnest says ... "You'd have to say this firing has been earned."

Of course, lots of people in Cleveland would agree ... Hue was 3-36-1 since taking over the head coaching reigns back in 2016.

But, Byner's questioning how the Browns' brass even allowed Hue to make it into the start of THIS season.

"You wonder what was the process of what made them bring Hue back, especially after going through so much losing."

As for Hue's future ... Byner can't see Jackson getting another head coaching gig soon -- but he tells us he's all for other owners and GMs giving him a shot at an interview.