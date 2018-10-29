Mac Miller's House Where He Died Up for Rent for $10k Per Month

Mac Miller House Where He Died Hits Renter's Market at $10k Mo.

It's time to turn the page on the house where Mac Miller died ... it's now up for rent.

We're told the 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom San Fernando Valley house hit the market earlier this week and can be yours for $9,595 a month.

The 3,156 sq. foot house is modest but still loaded with coveted features -- panoramic city and canyon views, private courtyard and a built-in brick BBQ.

But, there may be an obstacle. As we first reported ... the rapper died in the house back in September from an overdose. And, there's a law in California (Civil Code 1710.2) that requires realtors to disclose to anyone buying or renting a house that someone died there within 3 years of a transaction.

Superstitious renters need not apply.