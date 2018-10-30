Ben & Jerry's Serves Anti-Trump Ice Cream 'Pecan Resist' Anyone?!

Ben & Jerry's Unveils Anti-Trump Ice Cream Called 'Pecan Resist'

Ben & Jerry's ice cream is diving deep into politics ... with an ice cream scooper!!

The famous ice cream company unveiled an anti-Trump flavored ice cream Tuesday morning in D.C. dubbed "Pecan Resist." Because we know you're wondering -- "Pecan Resist" is chocolate ice cream with white and dark fudge chunks, pecans, walnuts and fudge-covered almonds. Yum.

B&J's says, "This flavor supports groups creating a more just and equitable nation for us all, and who are fighting President Trump's regressive agenda."

The company also said it could not be silent in the face of Trump's policies that attack and attempt to roll back decades of progress on racial and gender equity. The company cited its fight against Trump's administration to roll back LGBT rights and its refusal to battle climate change.