2018 Halloween Celebs Catch the Freaky Spirit!!!

Celebs Do Halloween in Freaky, Macabre and Revealing Costumes

Hollywood knows how to do Halloween ... it's like they've got a sixth sense for this based on the outlandish 2018 costumes.

Celebs were in the mood to throw on their best getups for tons of Halloween parties this year ... like Christina Milian getting decked out in pink Hello Kitty gear for the Galore Magazine party. Ciara repped Wakanda well with an elaborate "Black Panther" costume at a Bacardi bash in NYC.

Meanwhile, Bella Thorne nailed Chucky's bride Tuesday night in Los Angeles.

If the horror's too much to swallow ... check out the gallery for Elsa Pataky and her kids trick-or-treating or Cristiano Ronaldo getting his fam in the spirit. 'Memba when Halloween was for kids?

And, of course, ya gotta see Kylie Jenner's ... it's required.