Jalen Rose LeBron Will Blow Up Lakers Roster ... Lonzo's On the Bubble

Jalen Rose Says LeBron Will Blow Up Lakers Roster, Lonzo's on the Bubble

EXCLUSIVE

The Lakers are about to hit the reset button and blow up the entire roster -- and it'll be LeBron James who decides which players get to stay in L.A. ... so says Jalen Rose.

Sure, Magic Johnson and Rob Pelinka technically make the roster moves, but it's obvious keeping James happy is the #1 priority ... and probably the road to a winning team.

Rose says the guys on the current roster are basically auditioning to stay in Purple & Gold -- and right now it looks like Kyle Kuzma and Josh Hart are the only ones who appear safe.

So, where does that leave Lonzo Ball?

"I love Lonzo. He got game. But, they're taking the ball out of his hands," Rose explained ... "I'm rooting for him."

Translation -- Lonzo needs to get used to playing a style of basketball that he's never played before ... one where he doesn't have the basketball.

For the rest of the roster, Rose gives this advice:

"If you're on your rookie contract, you're auditioning to see who can fit best with LeBron ... Hey, you know, gotta get out there and perform!"