DJ Paul on Tekashi69 He's a Genius But ... Not for East-West Hip-Hop War

DJ Paul Calls Tekashi69 Genius in Midst of His East-West Coast War

EXCLUSIVE

DJ Paul's jumping on the Tekashi69 train -- calling him a genius -- and if the final destination is an East Coast-West Coast war ... DJP ain't sweating it.

We got the Three 6 Mafia rapper Thursday at LAX and had to ask about the tug-of-war between Tekashi's NY crew and his Cali record label. As we first reported, cops fear the worst is yet to come between the factions after last week's NYC shootout where one of 6ix9ine's guys was hit.

DJ Paul says hip-hop wars are a dime a dozen these days, thanks to Biggie-Tupac opening the floodgates. So, why's he using the G-word for Tekashi? Actually, it's beef.