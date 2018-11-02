James Carville The SEC Is Crooked & Corrupt ... LSU LB Should Be Playing

James Carville Says SEC Is Crooked Conference, Devin White Should Be Playing

EXCLUSIVE

LSU superfan James Carville says the Tigahs are gonna bust Bama's ass on Saturday, despite being without their best player ... which Carville says is due to a league conspiracy.

The #3 Tigers and the #1 Crimson Tide play Saturday in the biggest college football game of the year, and when we got Carville in D.C. he was confident his alma mater, LSU, will pull off the upset.

"We're gonna win."

If LSU does prevail, they'll do so with their best player -- LB Devin White -- being suspended for the first half due to a (BOGUS, RIDICULOUS) questionable targeting call during the Mississippi State game last week.

Carville said the call was more than just a referee error, and actually part of a devious and nefarious conspiracy by the entire conference to keep Bama on top.

"I would trust the Saudi government more than I'd trust the SEC. He (White) is our best player we got, no reason he shouldn't be playing."

Here's the penalty below ... you make the call, BS or not? (Of course, it's BS)