Ex-'Good Day LA' Host Jillian Barberie Jokes About 'Spectacular' Boobs After Cancer Diagnosis

Jillian Barberie F*** Cancer!!! My Boobs Were 'Real and Spectacular'

Jillian Barberie has the most awesome way of saying, "F**k cancer" -- on the heels of announcing she's been diagnosed with breast cancer, she's celebrating her girls ... and yes, that means her boobs.

The former Fox personality -- for "Good Day LA" and FOX NFL -- tweeted Thursday ... just as she got the news ... that she had cancer in one breast, and it had spread to her lymph nodes. Jillian said she was going to share her journey with all her fans on social media.

Well, these girls have served me well. They were real and spectacular and fed two babies!! Time to say farewell next Friday #doublemastectamy ⁦@BedfordBC⁩ pic.twitter.com/naV1qXWWRC — Jillian Barberie (@askjillian) November 2, 2018

True to form, Jillian tweeted Friday about her plans for a double mastectomy, and said her boobs had served her well. As JB put it, "They were real and spectacular and fed two babies!! Time to say farewell next Friday." She included a bunch of throwback bikini pics. Gotta love her spirit.

Jillian says she's having surgery next Friday, and will have reconstructive surgery later.

We're wishing her the best.