Kenya Moore Gives Birth Early to First Child with Marc Daly

Kenya Moore is a mom for the first time at age 47, but she gave birth this weekend a few weeks early due to health complications.

The 'RHOA' star revealed she'd given birth to a baby girl, Brooklyn Doris Daly, early Sunday morning with her husband, Marc Daly, by her side. Kenya said she'd be delivering her baby early because she'd developed preeclampsia. She was due around Thanksgiving.

Kenya appears to be doing better now, sending out an update on her health via Instagram, saying ... "She's so perfect and strong! Marc was incredible in the deliver room. I lost a lot of blood so I'm very weak but they both were strong for me."

She added ... "God is so good. We are blessed and doing well. My heart is so full at the abundance of love for our family! We love you all."

This would be Kenya's first kid ever, and a lot of people doubted she was even pregnant when she first made the announcement earlier this year. Her ultrasound put those questions to rest ... and, obviously, an actual baby does too.

Congrats!