Lance Bass is Still Involved in HGTV's 'Brady Bunch' House Remodel Show

Lance Bass was noticeably absent from the 'Brady Bunch' reunion at the Brady crib HGTV plans to remodel, but he's still going to be involved in the show ... TMZ has learned.

Sources close to the production tell us this week's Brady kids get-together -- which featured all of Mike and Carol's TV spawn -- was simply a photo shoot that will be used for promos when the show is officially announced.

We're told Lance's team spoke to HGTV execs just last week and was assured he's not off the project -- the network plans to tap him in on the project sometime in 2019. It's still unclear if he'll be hosting, producing ... or both.

In addition to the Brady gig, we're told HGTV's offered him a second project. So, it's clear things are still cool between Lance and network execs.

As for the remodel itself ... our sources say the building team might've hit a minor setback after stumbling across a ton of asbestos in the house, which could delay the demolition process a bit.