'Big Brother' Christmas Abbott Arrested, Allegedly Hit Baby Daddy's Mistress' Car

'Big Brother' Christmas Abbott Arrested for Car Wreck ... Allegedly Smashed Baby Daddy's Side Chick's Ride

Exclusive Details

"Big Brother" alum Christmas Abbott was arrested in Florida this week ... TMZ has confirmed.

Abbott turned herself into authorities Tuesday in Tampa, where she was booked for felony criminal mischief.

﻿According to a police report, obtained by TMZ, Christmas drove to a Tampa gym back in August to confront her baby daddy's alleged side chick. Cops say that Abbott flew into a rage, asking all kinds of questions, and hurling a cup of coffee. She then rammed into the chick's car in the parking lot.

Per the report ... Abbott called the other woman a "pathetic home-wrecking little slut" among other insults.

Cops say that Abbott told them she was 8 months pregnant at the time, and she flew into a rage after learning about the alleged cheating. The responding officer says Abbott continued to scream at the side chick while he tried calming her down.

Abbott came in third place during season 19 of "Big Brother" ... back in 2017. In addition to her stint on 'BB,' Christmas was a big-time CrossFit competitor, and was the first female NASCAR pit crew member.

Originally Published -- 8:10 AM PDT