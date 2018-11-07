Chris Pratt & Anna Faris Divorce Includes Five-Mile Rule For Living Arrangements

Chris Pratt & Anna Faris Divorce Deal Includes 5-Mile Rule for Living Arrangements

EXCLUSIVE

Chris Pratt and Anna Faris are split, but won't be living too far from each other -- it's part of their divorce settlement ... TMZ has learned.

As we told you, Chris and Anna hammered out their divorce with the help of a private judge ... who just signed off Wednesday on the deal. According to the docs, they've agreed to live no more than 5 miles apart for about the next 5 years.

The clause calls for the 5-mile rule to stay in place until Jack completes the 6th grade. Right now, he's 6 years old ... so, that means they've got another 5 years living in relatively close quarters.

If for any reason one of them needed to move further apart, they have to give the other party written notice no later than 3 months in advance of the move ... according to the docs.

They also have to provide 30 days notice if they want to travel out of the country with Jack ... and "reasonable" advance notice to travel out of state.

As we've seen ... everything is peachy-keen between Anna and Chris right now -- as evidenced by their trick-or-treating with Jack and their new baes, Michael Barrett and Katherine Schwarzenegger.