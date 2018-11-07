Farrah Abraham Gets Cease and Desist Letter from Celeb Boxing Promoter

Farrah Abraham Celeb Boxing Promoter: Shut Your Mouth or Else!!!

Farrah Abraham is on the verge of having a real fight on her hands -- a legal one, anyway -- if she keeps talking smack.

A lawyer repping celeb boxing promoter Damon Feldman has fired off a cease and desist letter to Farrah threatening to sue her ass if she continues trash talking him and the event ... slated to go down Saturday in Atlantic City.

The lawyer, John A. Gallagher of the Gallagher Law Group, calls Farrah's bashing defamatory. In the letter, obtained by TMZ, Gallagher says Feldman kept his end of the deal ... which included paying Farrah's fees up front, providing training and equipment.

What's more ... the law firm says it was Farrah who bullied promoters with unreasonable and unnecessary demands. Promoters gave in ... with a suite of rooms for her posse, but did so as a courtesy to maintain the relationship. It was NEVER part of the deal.

As you know ... Farrah said she pulled the plug on fighting Nicole "Hoopz" Alexander claiming she was bullied by event organizers.