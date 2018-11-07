Tekashi 6ix9ine Manager Surrenders to Cops ... Over NYC Shooting

Tekashi 6ix9ine's Manager Turns Himself in to Cops Over NYC Shooting

Tekashi 6ix9ine's Brooklyn crew just got a little smaller, 'cause one of the dudes who allegedly helped spark a shooting last weekend just turned himself in to cops ... TMZ has learned.

Law enforcement sources tell us ... Tekashi's manager, Shottie, surrendered to the NYPD Wednesday. Witnesses say he allegedly escalated a violent confrontation between 6ix9ine's NYC entourage and his label head's security.

We broke the story ... gunfire erupted when Tekashi's Tr3yway crew was denied access to a restaurant where Tekashi was set to meet with West Coast music exec Elliot Grainge. Two of Elliot's bodyguards turned Tekashi's entire crew away, which blew up when some of them stuck around and allegedly instigated a brawl ... that ended with someone being shot.

We're told cops believe Shottie was one of three of Tekashi's guys who got violent and allegedly struck the bodyguards with a chair. Eyewitnesses also told cops he uttered an ominous threat, allegedly saying ... "I'm going to violate you both with gunshots."

At some point, we're told one of Elliot's bodyguards saw someone in Tekashi's camp reach for something in their waistband, which prompted him to fire his weapon.

An unidentified member of Tekashi's crew was struck in the gut, and Shottie bolted from the scene while two other Tekashi-linked guys were arrested. Shottie's attorney previously told us his client had no involvement in any crime, and promised the charges would be dropped.