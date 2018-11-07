The Weeknd Catches Bra from Fan While Bella Looks On ... 'You're Gonna Get Me in Trouble Out Here Guys!'

11/7/2018 9:04 AM PST

The Weeknd Catches Bra From Fan in Front of Bella Hadid

The Weeknd played it cool in a normally awkward situation ... catching a fan's bra mid-performance while his GF, Bella Hadid, looked on.

Abel performed in his hometown of Toronto Tuesday night at the opening of HXOUSE -- a talent space at Artscape Daniels Launchpad designed to support Canadian creatives. During the show, the singer dropped a bombshell on fans, announcing a new album titled "Chapter 6" is in the works. 

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by STARBOY|| 12k✝️ (@dailystarboy) on

Then, a fan dropped something on him ... tossing a bra onstage. Abel barely flinched though, picking the lingerie up and telling the crowd they'd get him in trouble ... GF Bella Hadid was in the crowd. 

TMZ broke the story ... The Weeknd is currently renting out a $60k per month condo in NYC and Bella recently moved in with him. He's also still got a massive home on the West Coast.