Chuck D Says Tekashi69 Should Stop Hanging Out With Kanye West In Wake Of Shooting

Chuck D thinks Tekashi69 should find younger and wiser friends, because Kanye West ain't doing the trick.

We got the Public Enemy MC at LAX on Friday and asked his thoughts on the drive-by shooting on the set of Tekashi's music vid with Yeezy ... and Chuck straight up tells 6ix9ine to choose better friends, because, apparently, Ye ain't helping.

Check out the clip ... Chuck says Kanye should get to stepping if the 41-year-old can't impart some wisdom on the 22-year-old Tekashi ... and Chuck can't fathom why the two were even collabing in the first place.