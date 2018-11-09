Ex-Soccer Star Eric Wynalda Loses House In Wildfire, 'Watched It Burn On Live TV'

Ex-Soccer Star Eric Wynalda Loses House In Fire 'Watched It Burn On Live TV'

Eric Wynalda -- the former soccer star who was once the all-time leading scorer for the USMNT -- says his home just burned down in the California wildfires ... and he had to watch it on live TV.

Flames have ravaged Southern California since Thursday afternoon ... and Wynalda says his house was one of the casualties of the destruction.

In fact ... the former MLS star tells the San Diego Union-Tribune he had to watch it burn down on a local news station after he evacuated early Friday morning.

"We lost our home but we are safe," Wynalda confirmed on his Twitter page ... "You can rebuild homes, replace belongings, you can’t replace life. We cannot forget that now more than ever."

"Please support the ones who need it the most and continue to honor those who serve to keep us safe. Count your blessings folks- I am."

Wynalda retired from the USMNT as the all-time leading scorer (34 goals in 106 appearances) ... and held the record until Landon Donovan caught it back in 2007.

Eric also tallied 34 career goals in 98 games in the MLS.