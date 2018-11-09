Thousand Oaks Shooting Borderline Bar & Grill Will Open Again

Scene of Thousand Oaks Shooting, Borderline Bar & Grill Will Reopen

Borderline Bar and Grill -- the scene of Wednesday night's massacre -- plans to reopen its doors once the police investigation is complete ... TMZ has learned.

Troy Slaten, attorney for Borderline owner Brian Hynes, tells us they'll absolutely open again for business. He says Hynes continues to work with law enforcement as they investigate the mass shooting -- but eventually they're going to open.

He says they don't have a timetable yet as to when that will be.

As you know, retired Marine Ian Long stormed the bar and killed 12 during College Country Night before police shot and killed him. Witnesses and first responders described the scene inside the bar as incredibly disturbing and blood-soaked.

Slaten says Hynes' team has set up a GoFundMe page to help the victims and their families.