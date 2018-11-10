Surveillance Footage Shows Gunmen Firing at Tekashi69, Kanye West Music Video Shoot

Tekashi69, Kanye West Surveillance Video Captures Gunmen Firing ... During Music Video Shoot

This surveillance video, obtained by TMZ, captures in graphic detail the shooting at the home where Tekashi69 and Kanye West were about to film a music video.

You see 2 cars pull up to the Beverly Hills home Thursday night at around 10:30 PM. Two men get out -- it appears one from each car -- and both are wearing hoodies.

They look for a few seconds for their target and then fire a barrage of shots over the wall. Both appear to be men ... you hear male voices. One appears to say "We got 30 seconds" and the other responds "ok" just before they begin firing.

They scramble back inside their respective cars. One car -- a light-colored sedan -- speeds off. It looks like the second car backs up and presumably makes a u-turn.

What's especially ominous ... the gunmen try to get onto the property through a gate, but it appears to be locked so they fire over the wall from the outside perimeter.

As we reported, at least one bullet went through a window in the home and one landed in what was supposed to be Nicki Minaj's dressing room. She hadn't arrived at the time of the shooting.

Cops are on the hunt for the shooters.