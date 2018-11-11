Camille Grammer Loses Home in Woolsey California Wildfires

Camille Grammer is one of the many people who lost their homes in the terrible California wildfires.
Firefighters fought valiantly to save the home, but the fire was just too ferocious. It burned to the ground Saturday night.
Camille has had a rough go, we're told her assistant died last week,
So far, 177 homes have been lost in the Woolsey fire and things could get a lot worse. The Santa Ana winds are expected to kick up Sunday morning and last for 2 days. The winds are the most treacherous condition firefighters have been battling.
All of Malibu has been evacuated. Lots of people are enraged that Donald Trump has cast blame on Californians on the fires ... a baseless claim that only makes a terrible situation even worse.
View this post on Instagram
Sadly my house couldn’t be saved. The courageous firefighters were able to save my cars and personal items recovered from my home. I thanked the fire captain and his team of firemen for all of their hard work. He took the time to explain what happened and I’m grateful for all of their hard work trying to save my home. Sad we lost our home but grateful that my family is safe. Luckily we quickly evacuated our house yesterday after a patrol car drove up the street announcing mandatory evacuations. I’m grateful for my lovely neighbors and friends who kept me informed and for their help this evening. 🙏 Thank you all for caring 💜 #woolseyfire #malibu