A-Rod Lists Hollywood Hills Bachelor Pad ... After Condo Buy w/ J Lo

A-Rod Lists Hollywood Hills Home for $6.5 Million

Alex Rodriguez is shedding one of the last remnants of his bachelor life now that he's shacking up with Jennifer Lopez in NYC.

A-Rod's listed his Hollywood Hills spread for a cool $6.5 million after buying it from Meryl Streep in 2014 for $4.8 mil. It's a beaut too -- the two-story architectural wonder features a floor-to-ceiling fireplace, a chef's kitchen and a courtyard-style backyard with a pool and spa.

The property is known as the Honnold & Rex Research House, as it was built in the '50s as part of an architectural research program that encouraged inventive designs. Translation: It's pretty unique and cool-looking.

Luckily for the ex-MLB star, he's got a sweet new pad with his bae in Manhattan -- a swanky high-rise condo they swooped up earlier this year for a little over $15 mil.

Nothing says "it's serious" like real estate commitments.