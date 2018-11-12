Lorde on Kid Cudi & Kanye Y'all Stole My Floating Glass Box ... Not Cool, Bros

Lorde Accuses Kid Cudi, Kanye West of Stealing Floating Glass Box Stage

Lorde is calling out Kid Cudi and Kanye West for allegedly stealing her idea to perform in a floating glass box -- something she did BEFORE Cudi and Ye.

The "Green Light" singer posted photos on her Instagram story Monday, displaying her floating glass box stage design along with the one KC and KW used Sunday night during their Camp Flog Gnaw performance in L.A. The 2 are almost identical.

She captioned one of her pics with clear disapproval, saying ... "I'm proud of the work I do and it's flattering when other artists feel inspired by it, to the extent that they choose to try it on themselves." She continues ... "But don't steal -- not from women or anyone else -- not in 2018 or ever."

Lorde put dancers in her floating box, and even hopped in there herself during her 2017 international "Melodrama" tour. She also used the stage prop during her 2017 Coachella performance.

You may recall ... Kanye was the first big artist to use a floating platform stage during a concert, which was a highlight of the "Saint Pablo Tour" of 2016. It's not the same as Lorde's, but, one could argue, Kanye is the OG of suspended stages.