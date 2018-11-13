Kevin Durant's Mom Says She Loves LeBron James and Magic Johnson

Kevin Durant's Mom I Love LeBron and Magic Johnson ... Sooooooooooooo?????

Kevin Durant's mom tells TMZ Sports she loves LeBron James and Magic Johnson, which can only mean one thing ...

Wanda Durant loves LeBron and Magic. Nothing more. Nothing less.

Of course, Lakers fans are gonna love this clip ... K.D. is a free agent this summer and some are hoping he'll end up with the King in L.A.

We asked Wanda if she thought the 2 superstars will link up and wreck the West together ... and SHE DOES NOT SAY NO.

"My son has been in the NBA now for 11 years, so he's wise enough to make the decision that's best for him. I trust that."

There's more Laker love in the clip too ... Wanda gushes about Magic and his wife, Cookie -- which could be a whole lotta nothin' ... but, could also be a whole lotta somethin'.

There you have it. K.D.'s free agency mystery solved. You're welcome.