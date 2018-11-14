2018 CMA Awards Dedicated To Thousand Oaks Shooting Victims

CMA Awards Opens With Dedication To Thousand Oaks Bar Shooting Victims

Breaking News

Garth Brooks opened the 2018 Country Music Awards with a dedication to the 12 people who were shot dead last week in the horrific massacre at a country bar in California.

Garth began the evening by lovingly dedicating the award show to the dozen people who were killed at Borderline Bar and Grill in Thousand Oaks during last week's College Country Night.

Garth told the audience the show would celebrate the lives of the men and women who were shot dead, and asked everyone to let music unite them in love in their enduring memory.

After Garth's opening words, there was a moment of silence as the names of the 12 victims were shown on screen.