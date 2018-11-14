Lisa Vanderpump I'm Not Quitting 'RHOBH' ... At Least, Not Yet

Lisa Vanderpump Is Not Quitting 'RHOBH' .... At Least, Not Yet

Lisa Vanderpump has NOT decided to leave "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" ... contrary to new reports.

Sources close to Lisa tell TMZ ... the reality is, reality shows are not the center of her life the way they used to be, but that doesn't mean she's hanging up the towel. Sources very, very close to Lisa say she honestly has not made a decision about future seasons, although she has finished filming Season 8.

As for her decision not to go to France ... we're told her priority was her Vanderpump Foundation Gala, which she's throwing Thursday night. A portion of the proceeds will go to animals affected by the California wildfires.

Lisa, we're told, finds it a little absurd that anyone is focusing on the next season of 'Real Housewives' when it seems half the state of California is on fire. As it was put to us, "She doesn't give a s**t about casting for Season 9."

As for why she's been a lady of few words on the current season ... she's emotionally upset over the death of her brother, who passed days before filming began for season 8.

From our point of view ... it feels like a toss-up as to whether Lisa returns, but it's clear based on our conversations ... she hasn't decided one way or the other.