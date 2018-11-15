Bella Hadid Donates $10k for Malibu Recovery

Bella Hadid Donates $10k for Malibu Fire Recovery Efforts

EXCLUSIVE

For Bella Hadid, the California wildfire's destructive path made things personal ... and now she's fighting to avert a looming threat triggered by the ravaging inferno -- mudslides.

The supermodel has donated $10k to the Malibu Disaster Prevention & Relief Fund. The GoFundMe page is spearheaded by the Point Dume Bomberos (Firefighters) ... who need the money to pack sandbags, buy pool pumps, generators, respirators, cleanup materials and other tools.

Rain could arrive sometime next week and fire officials have said fast-moving mudslides -- possibly like the catastrophic one in Montecito earlier this year -- could be powerful enough to bring down trees and tons of other debris. Fact is ... torched terrain won't absorb the rain.

This would be devastating for Bella who, on top of losing her Montecito home in January from devastating floods, has seen the area where she went to high school decimated. The Woolsey fire's killed at least 2 people and burned nearly 100k acres and more than 400 structures.

Bella's not the only celeb pitching in to help Malibu get back on its feet. Patton Oswalt donated $5k to rebuild a horse ranch that burned down. Jon Favreau kicked in $1k to another Woolsey Fire relief fund and Sean Astin donated $1k to a similar cause.