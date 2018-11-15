Conor McGregor Apologizes For Whiskey Shortage Sold Hundreds Of Thousands Of Bottles

Conor McGregor would like to apologize ... to absolutely f**kin' nobody ﻿all you whiskey drinkers who have been dyin' to get their hands on his Proper 12 whiskey ... saying he's sorry for the worldwide shortage.

Proper No. 12 tells TMZ Sports they've "sold more cases in less than one month than many whiskey brands sell in a full year" ... amounting to hundreds of thousands of bottles sold.

The crazy sales have led to a shortage of the product -- great for Conor's bank account -- but bad news for fans tryin' to get their paws on a bottle.

"I don’t usually see reason to apologise but in this case I want to take this chance to apologise to absolutely everyone for our out-of-stock situation."

Conor says he's personally making sure the company is ramping up production.

"I was at the distillery last week and we have plans in place to be back in stock in Ireland and the United States in early December and onward."

"We are producing many hundreds of thousands of bottles now."