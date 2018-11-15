Tekashi 6ix9ine Fires Entire Team and Cancels American Tour

Tekashi69 Cleans House & Cancels U.S. Tour

Tekashi69 just sent his entire crew to the unemployment line ... they've all been fired and he's also canceled his entire U.S. tour.

The rapper took to Instagram on Thursday and said he no longer has a manager, booking agent or publicist. He's crystal clear about this ... "I fired everybody." What's more ... Tekashi says his American tour is also done. He had shows lined up in Texas, New York and Florida, but that's now over.

6ix9ine also fired off a warning to venues ... beware of any agents booking him unless he says so himself. In true Hollywood fashion ... Tekashi ends the video by pimping his album, which drops next week.

It's been quite a year for Tekashi. As we first reported ... Tekashi was at a Beverly Hills mansion with Kanye West to shoot a music video when gunfire erupted. He's also been clearing the decks on several of his legal issues ... including this one and this one.

Not all's been bad news ... federal agents nabbed a suspect they believe pistol-whipped and kidnapped Tekashi earlier this summer.