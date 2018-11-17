Marlon Wayans Calls Donald Trump 'The Devil,' Blames President For Deadly Wildfires

Marlon Wayans Trump's 'The Devil' Blames Prez For Deadly Wildfires

Marlon Wayans﻿ tells us Donald Trump ﻿should feel right at home at the scene of the destructive California wildfires ... because the comedian thinks the President is "the devil."

We got Marlon on Saturday at LAX ... and he tells our photog it's ironic Trump is visiting areas devastated by the Camp Fire because he feels POTUS is ultimately responsible for the deadliest fire in California history.

Check out the clip ... Marlon paints a picture of how he imagines Trump, and it's really dark.

Total devastation in Paradise, CA. Truly heartbreaking but so powerful to see the strength of the people here. President @realDonaldTrump stood w/ @JerryBrownGov, @GavinNewsom, and Mayor Jody Jones to say we are with you and working together to help. pic.twitter.com/QtdXdPek20 — Sarah Sanders (@PressSec) November 17, 2018

Trump arrived in Northern California on Saturday and he's surveying fire recovery efforts and inspecting the damage.

When the wildfires started scorching California last week, Trump blamed the flames on poor forest management and threatened to cut federal funding.

After seeing the damage first-hand Saturday, Trump told reporters it's "very sad to see."