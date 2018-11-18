Sophia Floersch Fractures Spine After Horrific Crash at Macau Grand Prix

Race Car Driver Sophia Floersch Fractures Spine in Horrific Crash ... At Macau Grand Prix

Sophia Floersch -- a German Formula 3 driver -- survived a terrifying crash during a race in China that easily could've killed her ... but left her with a fractured spine instead.

The 17-year-old was racing in the Macau Grand Prix Sunday when she reportedly collided with another driver, lost control on a sharp right turn, flew right through some crash barriers and landed in a photographer area. The accident is as bad as it sounds ... listen to the crowd scream in shock as her car gets airborne and smacks against a fence.

Terrifying!



A crash in the Formula 3 Macau Grand Prix has to be seen to be believed. Early reports suggest everyone involved survived. pic.twitter.com/jc4TXOdNn0 — Herald Sun Sport (@heraldsunsport) November 18, 2018

Incredibly, Sophia's racing team said she was conscious and stable, but had suffered a spinal fracture. They also listed her as "not fit to race," but did not say for how long. At least 3 others were also injured in the crash, including 2 photogs and the other driver.

Sophia later tweeted that she was "fine," and was going into surgery Monday morning. She added that she'd be providing updates soon.

Take care, kid.