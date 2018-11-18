TMZ

TMZ LIVE

TMZ SPORTS

  • FS1
    M-T-Th-F:
    9:00 PM PST

    W:
    9:30 PM PST

Race Car Driver Sophia Floersch Fractures Spine in Horrific Crash ... At Macau Grand Prix

11/18/2018 12:19 PM PST

Sophia Floersch Fractures Spine After Horrific Crash at Macau Grand Prix

Sophia Floersch -- a German Formula 3 driver -- survived a terrifying crash during a race in China that easily could've killed her ... but left her with a fractured spine instead.

The 17-year-old was racing in the Macau Grand Prix Sunday when she reportedly collided with another driver, lost control on a sharp right turn, flew right through some crash barriers and landed in a photographer area. The accident is as bad as it sounds ... listen to the crowd scream in shock as her car gets airborne and smacks against a fence. 

Incredibly, Sophia's racing team said she was conscious and stable, but had suffered a spinal fracture. They also listed her as "not fit to race," but did not say for how long. At least 3 others were also injured in the crash, including 2 photogs and the other driver.

Sophia later tweeted that she was "fine," and was going into surgery Monday morning. She added that she'd be providing updates soon.

Take care, kid.

Watch TMZ Sports on FS1 Get the new TMZ Sports app!

Comments

Click To View
Commenting Rules ›
Hot Video

More From

Around the Web
{% defer 23 %}