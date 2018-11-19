Antonio Cromartie NFL Is Blackballing Kaepernick ... Redskins Prove That!

Antonio Cromartie Says NFL Is Blackballing Colin Kaepernick, Redskins Prove That!

The NFL is STILL blackballing Colin Kaepernick from the league ... and the Washington Redskins' QB tryout list Monday is legit proof of that -- so says Antonio Cromartie.

The Redskins lost Alex Smith for the season to a gruesome leg injury Sunday ... and shortly after, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported the team is bringing in some QBs to try to replace him.

Some of the names: Mark Sanchez, EJ Manuel, Kellen Clemens and TJ Yates.

"No @Kaepernick7 shows you how @NFL continue to black ball him," Cromartie said.

"I’m sorry but none of these QB’s are better than Kap. #ImWithKap"

The ex-DB ain't wrong ... none of the 4 quarterbacks on the Skins' tryout list has a career QB rating above 77.1 ... while Kap still owns an 88.9 mark.

As we previously reported ... Kap's been outta the league since 2016 after he began kneeling during national anthems -- but he's been training his ass off for another shot at the league ever since.

Question is ... will an invite ever come??